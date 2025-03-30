Skip to main content
Sports

UIW softball team secures win over McNeese State in first game of doubleheader

The Cardinals won their first doubleheader game against McNeese State 1-0 but lost the second game 6-3

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

The University of Incarnate Word softball program hasn’t been perfect this season, but which team is?

The Cardinals finished the first game of their Saturday doubleheader with McNeese State University with a victory that was needed for a struggling team.

In a scoreless defensive battle that extended into the 10th inning, the game was decided by a swing of the bat from Victoria Altamirano, thanks to stellar pitching from UIW’s Larissa Jacquez.

Her home run bounced off the scoreboard at H-E-B Field, giving the Cardinals a 1-0 win.

This walk-off homer marked Altamirano’s 11th of the season, and she also recorded four hits in the game, tying her career high.

However, the Cardinals lost the weekend series to McNeese State, falling 6-3 in the second game of the doubleheader.

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor.

