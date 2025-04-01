Skip to main content
Los Angeles Clippers’ Eric Smith named 2025 Men’s Final Four public address announcer

Smith is currently the voice of the Los Angeles Football Club and the University of Southern California football team

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

The Alamodome will host the Final Four semifinals on Saturday, April 5, 2025, and the championship game on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Sal Salazar, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four in San Antonio will have a booming voice coming through the speakers at the Alamodome.

It was announced that Los Angeles Clippers’ Eric Smith has been named the public address announcer for the Final Four.

Smith spoke with NCAA basketball analyst Andy Katz about his career and the excitement of announcing in the Alamodome.

Smith is eager to experience the ambiance and will use his cellphone to take a video of himself while introducing the players for the four teams.

Smith has been a social studies teacher for close to 30 years. He compared the historic moments he teaches to the history-making experience the Alamodome will see with the Final Four.

According to the Los Angeles Clippers website, Smith is currently the voice of the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and the University of Southern California football team.

Smith was formerly the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Chargers.

About the Author
Nick Mantas headshot

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

