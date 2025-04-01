Los Angeles Clippers’ Eric Smith named 2025 Men’s Final Four public address announcer

The Alamodome will host the Final Four semifinals on Saturday, April 5, 2025, and the championship game on Monday, April 7, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – The 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four in San Antonio will have a booming voice coming through the speakers at the Alamodome.

It was announced that Los Angeles Clippers’ Eric Smith has been named the public address announcer for the Final Four.

Smith spoke with NCAA basketball analyst Andy Katz about his career and the excitement of announcing in the Alamodome.

Smith is eager to experience the ambiance and will use his cellphone to take a video of himself while introducing the players for the four teams.

Fans will be hearing a new voice in the stadium this year at the #MFinalFour 🗣️@TheAndyKatz hosts a March Madness chat with Eric Smith, who will be the public address announcer this weekend in San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/CtOaXyf0wh — NCAA Men's Final Four (@MFinalFour) April 1, 2025

Smith has been a social studies teacher for close to 30 years. He compared the historic moments he teaches to the history-making experience the Alamodome will see with the Final Four.

According to the Los Angeles Clippers website, Smith is currently the voice of the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and the University of Southern California football team.

Smith was formerly the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Chargers.