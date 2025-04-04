'Time to say goodbye': Kevin De Bruyne to leave Man City

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates at the end of the English FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

MANCHESTER – Kevin De Bruyne says he will leave Manchester City - confirming these are his “final months" with the Premier League champion.

The Belgium playmaker, who is out of contract this summer, announced the news in an emotional post on X on Friday.

“Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here,” he wrote.

De Bruyne joined City from Wolfsburg for around $71 million in 2015 and has gone on to win every major honor with the club, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

In all he has won 14 major trophies at City and established himself as one of the all-time Premier League greats.

“This city. This club. These people... gave me EVERYTHING. I had no choice but to give EVERYTHING back! And guess what — we won EVERYTHING," he wrote. “Whether we like it or not, it’s time to say goodbye.”

De Bruyne did not say if he would take part in the Club World Cup, which runs through June and July in the United States.

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

