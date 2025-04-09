FINAL FOUR REVIEW: Florida wraps up season as national champions

SAN ANTONIO – The Final Fours held in the Alamodome have always been exciting. San Antonio has hosted some classic college basketball games and Monday’s championship between Florida and Houston had fans on the edge of their seats all night long.

KSAT 12 Sports has been covering the Final Four events from the start.

Get caught up with Larry Ramirez, Mary Rominger and Nick Mantas as they look back at Florida’s big win and Houston’s reflection on the national championship match.

