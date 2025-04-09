Skip to main content
Clear icon
68º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

FINAL FOUR REVIEW: Florida wraps up season as national champions

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Tags: KSAT Sports Now

SAN ANTONIO – The Final Fours held in the Alamodome have always been exciting. San Antonio has hosted some classic college basketball games and Monday’s championship between Florida and Houston had fans on the edge of their seats all night long.

KSAT 12 Sports has been covering the Final Four events from the start.

Get caught up with Larry Ramirez, Mary Rominger and Nick Mantas as they look back at Florida’s big win and Houston’s reflection on the national championship match.

Related coverage on KSAT.com

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Larry Ramirez headshot

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

email

twitter

Mary Rominger headshot

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS