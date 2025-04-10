Skip to main content
Clear icon
87º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Jo Adell becomes first Angels player since 2012 to homer twice in an inning

Associated Press

Tags: Sports, Mike Trout, Zack Littell, Brent Rooker, Taylor Ward, Jo Adell, Kendrys Morales, Mason Englert
1 / 5
Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell watches his solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Zack Littell during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell watches his home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Zack Littell during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell celebrates with first base coach Bo Porter (88) after hitting his second home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Mason Englert (59) walks back to the mound as Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell runs around the bases after his home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell (7) celebrates his three run home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Mason Englert with Kyren Paris (19) and Logan O'Hoppe during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell watches his solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Zack Littell during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. – Jo Adell's home run drought ended all at once Thursday as he hit two of the Los Angeles Angels' four homers in an eight-run fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Adell hit Zack Littell's first-pitch slider 408 feet out to center leading off the inning and ended it with a three-run shot to left off Mason Englert.

Recommended Videos

In between, Taylor Ward hit his second homer of the game and Mike Trout hit the first of his two in the game as the Angels finished the fifth with a 10-1 lead. Four homers in an inning matched the franchise record. They won 11-1.

Adell, who hit a career-high 20 homers last season, came into Thursday batting .185 with no homers.

Adell became the third Angels player in franchise history to homer twice in an inning. Rick Reichardt did it in a 12-run inning at Boston in 1966, and Kendrys Morales did it in a nine-run sixth at Texas in 2012.

Oakland's Brent Rooker was the only player in the majors to homer twice in an inning last season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS