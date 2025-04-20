Former Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava announces he has committed to UCLA

FILE - Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

LOS ANGELES – Nico Iamaleava says he’s heading to UCLA, a week after Tennessee announced the quarterback who helped the Volunteers reach last season’s College Football Playoff was no longer with the program.

Iamaleava issued an Instagram post of himself in a UCLA uniform Sunday.

Recommended Videos

“My journey at UT has come to an end,” Iamaleava said in the post. “This decision was incredibly difficult, and truthfully, not something I expected to make this soon. But I trust God’s timing, and I believe He’s leading me where I need to be. Even though, this chapter is ending, a new chapter has begun and I am committed to UCLA!”

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel had indicated during the Volunteers’ spring game on April 12 that Iamaleava wouldn’t be part of the team anymore. Asked when Heupel knew the Vols would not have Iamaleava moving forward, the coach said it became apparent the previous morning when the quarterback was a “no show” with no communication with Heupel.

Heupel declined to get into details about any discussions with Iamaleava and his representatives. Various reports said Iamaleava was seeking a big raise in his name, image and likeness compensation after helping Tennessee to its first playoff berth.

Iamaleava completed 63.8% of his passes for 2,616 yards with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions last year in his lone season as Tennessee’s starter while helping the Volunteers go 10-3. He also rushed for 358 yards and three touchdowns on 109 carries.

He went 14 of 31 for 104 yards and rushed for 47 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in Tennessee’s 42-17 first-round playoff loss to eventual national champion Ohio State.

“To the amazing people in Knoxville, thank you for embracing and uplifting me throughout my time there,” Iamaleava said in his Instagram post. “I’ll be forever thankful for the support you showed me every step of the way and I’ll always cherish the relationships I built there and the memories I created with my brothers. I believe with all my heart that I gave my all as a Volunteer. I’m truly grateful for the time I had at UT.”

Iamaleava is the quarterback whose NIL deal bringing him to Tennessee prompted an NCAA investigation and a lawsuit by the attorneys general of both Tennessee and Virginia in January 2024. The NCAA was looking at both Tennessee and The Vol Club, an NIL collective run by Spyre Sports Group over the recruitment of the five-star quarterback from California and his NIL contract with Spyre.

The NCAA settled that lawsuit Jan. 31 over its rules prohibiting name, image and likeness compensation for recruits.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football