Sports

UTSA alum Jordyn Jenkins signs WNBA training camp contract with Las Vegas Aces

Jenkins becomes the first Roadrunner in program history to sign with an WNBA team

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

UTSA junior Jordyn Jenkins named Conference USA Player of the Week for fourth time

SAN ANTONIO – Former UTSA women’s basketball standout Jordyn Jenkins has signed a WNBA training camp contract with the Las Vegas Aces, marking a historic moment as she becomes the first player from the Roadrunners program to join a WNBA team.

“We are so excited for Jordyn to have this opportunity,” said coach Karen Aston. “To get invited to the training camp of a World Championship organization is priceless. She worked really hard for this opportunity, and I know she will soak it all up. We are all so proud of her and wish her the very best in her professional career.”

In early January 2025, Aces head coach Becky Hammon watched the Roadrunners play at the Convocation Center. Hammon was a special guest at the game and spoke to the team in the locker room afterward.

Jenkins transitions to the professional ranks after a remarkable collegiate career, highlighted by her selection as the 2024-25 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

Jenkins also earned first-team All-AAC honors, leading the league with an average of 18.8 points per game on a 47.6% shooting percentage, along with 6.9 rebounds per game and 34 blocks.

In her inaugural season at UTSA, Jenkins was named the Conference USA Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year for the 2022-23 season, setting a program record with 659 points throughout the campaign.

