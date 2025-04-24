Skip to main content
Johnson alumna Mabry Williams announces entry into transfer portal after freshman season at Oklahoma State

Williams says she is looking for new opportunities that align with her soccer and academic goals

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Oklahoma State's Mabry Williams. (Courtesy: Oklahoma State Women's Soccer) (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

STILLWATER, Okla. – Former Johnson High School soccer star Mabry Williams announced in an X post on Thursday that she is entering the transfer portal.

After one season at Oklahoma State University, Williams said in her social media post that she’s seeking new opportunities aligning with her soccer and academic goals.

Williams scored one goal and had one assist in her freshman year, only appearing in three games.

Williams was first featured on KSAT in 2020 when she was interviewed after her viral trick shot earned a nomination for the 2020 ESPY Award in the Can’t-Stop-Watching Moment category.

The KSAT Sports Team will continue to update you on where Williams will land next.

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

