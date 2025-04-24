Johnson alumna Mabry Williams announces entry into transfer portal after freshman season at Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. – Former Johnson High School soccer star Mabry Williams announced in an X post on Thursday that she is entering the transfer portal.

After one season at Oklahoma State University, Williams said in her social media post that she’s seeking new opportunities aligning with her soccer and academic goals.

After consideration, I'm entering the spring #TransferPortal to explore new opportunities that align with my soccer & academic goals. Grateful for my time with @CowgirlFC . Excited for what’s ahead & finding my next soccer family! @ImYouthSoccer @TopDrawerSoccer pic.twitter.com/OtazosJXry — Mabry Williams (@mabrywilliams11) April 24, 2025

Williams scored one goal and had one assist in her freshman year, only appearing in three games.

Williams was first featured on KSAT in 2020 when she was interviewed after her viral trick shot earned a nomination for the 2020 ESPY Award in the Can’t-Stop-Watching Moment category.

The KSAT Sports Team will continue to update you on where Williams will land next.