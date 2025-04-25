Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
77º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

Several UIW football players enter NCAA transfer portal in search of new opportunities

Running back DeKalon Taylor and wide receiver Roy Alexander are among some of the biggest names

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Tags: UIW, College Football, San Antonio, Sports, NCAA Transfer Portal, Football
Incarnate Word Head Coach Clint Killough during the Cardinals game against Lamar on 11/9/2024 (Photographer: Nick Mantas). (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – With the NCAA transfer portal now open after spring practice for college football teams, several University of the Incarnate Word football players have entered the portal in search of new opportunities.

Player NamePositionYear
DeKalon Taylorrunning backjunior
Roy Alexanderwide receiversenior
Nolan Hayoffensive linesenior
River Gordonoffensive linesenior
Richie Munozquarterback junior

Recommended Videos

Nearly all players who put their names in the transfer portal announced their decisions on their social media accounts in less than 24 hours.

With plenty of teams seeking additional talent this offseason, some players are already visiting other schools.

Running back DeKalon Taylor posted on social media that he visited the University of Colorado on Thursday.

The KSAT Sports Team will continue to update you if any additional Cardinals enter the transfer portal or commit to UIW.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Nick Mantas headshot

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS