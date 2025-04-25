Several UIW football players enter NCAA transfer portal in search of new opportunities

Incarnate Word Head Coach Clint Killough during the Cardinals game against Lamar on 11/9/2024 (Photographer: Nick Mantas).

SAN ANTONIO – With the NCAA transfer portal now open after spring practice for college football teams, several University of the Incarnate Word football players have entered the portal in search of new opportunities.

Player Name Position Year DeKalon Taylor running back junior Roy Alexander wide receiver senior Nolan Hay offensive line senior River Gordon offensive line senior Richie Munoz quarterback junior

Nearly all players who put their names in the transfer portal announced their decisions on their social media accounts in less than 24 hours.

With plenty of teams seeking additional talent this offseason, some players are already visiting other schools.

Running back DeKalon Taylor posted on social media that he visited the University of Colorado on Thursday.

Colorado Official Visit Today pic.twitter.com/v16EmxikAi — DeKalon Taylor (@DekalonT) April 24, 2025

The KSAT Sports Team will continue to update you if any additional Cardinals enter the transfer portal or commit to UIW.

