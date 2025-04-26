Denver's Westbrook ruled out for Game 4 against Clippers with left foot inflammation

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook, right, looks to pass the ball as Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden, left, defends in the second half of Game 1 of an NBA first-round playoff series Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Russell Westbrook was ruled out for Game 4 of Denver's Western Conference first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday because of left foot inflammation.

The Clippers took a 2-1 lead into the game at Intuit Dome.

Westbrook missed his first game since Feb. 12, when he was out for seven in a row.

He averaged 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 22 minutes per game during the first three games of the series. The veteran guard made big plays down the stretch to help the Nuggets win Game 1 in overtime.

Denver is 7-0 without Westbrook in the lineup this season.

Michael Porter Jr. will start for Denver after being questionable with a left shoulder sprain that he sustained in Game 2.

