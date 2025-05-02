Mike Trout is going on the injured list again with a bone bruise in his left knee

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout talks with batting coach Johnny Washington in the dugout before a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
ANAHEIM, Calif. – Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is headed back to the 10-day injured list because of a bone bruise in his surgically repaired left knee.
Angels manager Ron Washington made the announcement Thursday night following a 10-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers. The team said there is no structural damage to Trout's knee.
“He has a bone bruise so we’re going to put him on the IL,” Washington told MLB.com. “It’s not significant. But he needs rest.”