Texas-Texas A&M football game will make its return to Black Friday

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, center left, reacts as his team recovers a fumble late in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

SAN ANTONIO – The renewal of a rivalry as big as the Lone Star State will find a familiar home for the 2025 college football season.

The University of Texas and Texas A&M University athletic departments announced Thursday that their rekindled rivalry game will go under the lights on Black Friday, which will be Friday, Nov. 28.

Game time is set for 6:30 p.m. at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

The former Southwest and Big 12 in-state conference foes met at Kyle Field last season for the first time as members of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) on the Saturday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 30, 2024).

From 1996 to 2007, the Aggies and Longhorns faced off on Black Friday before the game shifted to Thanksgiving night (2008-2011). When Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012, the annual rivalry game went on hiatus.

The Longhorns, who were ranked third in the College Football Playoff’s Top 25 rankings entering last year’s matchup, kept the Aggies off balance in a 17-7 win that propelled Texas to the SEC Championship Game.

More than 109,000 (109,028) fans packed Kyle Field in College Station last season for UT and A&M’s first duel on the gridiron since 2011, which was another Longhorn victory at Kyle Field.

According to Texas A&M athletics, last year’s UT-A&M game was the third-most attended football game in Kyle Field history.

Last year’s Aggies-Longhorns game aired nationally on ABC, including locally on KSAT 12 in San Antonio.

ESPN said national viewership for the game totaled 9.5 million viewers, the largest TV audience for the rivalry on record.

The network that will air this year’s game has not yet been announced.