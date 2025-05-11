San Antonio’s Jung brothers bring sibling rivalry, tic-tac-toe to MLB showdown

FILE - Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung moves to field a ground ball from Los Angeles Angels' Zach Neto in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s favorite baseball brothers, Josh and Jace Jung, faced off for the first time in their Major League Baseball careers during Saturday’s Rangers-Tigers game at Comerica Park.

Both starting at third base and slotted ninth in their lineups, the San Antonio natives and Texas Tech grads brought their lifelong rivalry to the big leagues.

Recommended Videos

Josh Jung, 27, a 2023 All-Star and a key piece of the Rangers’ lineup, faced off against Jace, 24, a 2022 first-round pick who broke into the majors with the Tigers in 2024.

The tic-tac-toe game stole the show. Between innings, Jace, known for his competitive edge in the Tigers’ clubhouse, drew a grid in the foul territory dirt behind third base, strategically placed to avoid the grounds crew’s rakes.

Brotherly competition never stops 😂 pic.twitter.com/BJKz99bMRR — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) May 10, 2025

“They’re going to rake right over it,” Jace joked before the game. “I guess I have to win in two moves.”

Josh took the first move, claiming the middle square with an “X,” followed by Jace marking a corner with an “O.”

Josh made another move, but the game was abandoned as play resumed, with Jace admitting, “I got scared. Gotta pay attention.” He later quipped, “It was going to be one of those games where no one wins.”

The lighthearted moment, captured on video and shared widely on social media, underscored their brotherly camaraderie on the big stage.