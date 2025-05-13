Skip to main content
Jayson Tatum carried off floor with right leg injury late in Celtics' loss in Game 4 to Knicks

Associated Press

Trainers help Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) off the court after he was injured during the second half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the New York Knicks Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Trainers help Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) off the court after he was injured during the second half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the New York Knicks Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson, left, defends Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, right, during the first half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) passes away from New York Knicks' OG Anunoby (8) during the first half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Trainers help Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) off the court after he was injured during the second half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the New York Knicks Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK – Jayson Tatum was carried off the court with a lower right leg injury with 2:58 remaining in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday night.

The Celtics had just turned the ball over and as Tatum lunged forward toward the loose ball, his leg gave out and he went down. He buried his face in a towel in obvious pain while grabbing at his leg above the ankle after the non-contact injury.

Tatum scored 42 points, his high in these playoffs, before he was hurt. He buried his face in his hands as he was pushed down a tunnel in a wheelchair after leaving the floor.

An eight-year veteran, Tatum led Boston to his first NBA title last season.

