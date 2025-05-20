San Antonio’s NaLyssa Smith back playing in the Lone Star State with the Dallas Wings

A fresh start always has its advantages in professional sports, and for NaLyssa Smith, the new chapter brings her closer to home.

The San Antonio native and East Central High School and Baylor University alumna is back in Texas after spending the last three years playing in Indiana. Smith started nearly all her games for the Fever after they selected her number two overall in the 2022 WNBA Draft.

Smith was traded to Dallas during the offseason earlier this year in a three-team deal.

The Dallas Wings recently held their annual media day and Smith talked about being a leader with her new team — a team that features No. 1 overall pick from this year’s draft and fellow NCAA National Champion Paige Bueckers from UConn.

