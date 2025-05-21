Dallas Cowboys’ voluntary OTAs offer first look at new playmaker George Pickens

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys began their voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs) this week at The Star in Frisco, sparking the beginning steps toward the 2025 season under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Schottenheimer told the media on Tuesday that he felt good about the turnout, especially with Dallas’ key leaders.

A major highlight of Day 2 was the debut of wide receiver George Pickens in Cowboys’ threads, acquired via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wearing a temporary No. 13 jersey, Pickens quickly looked at home alongside stars CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Tolbert.

Lamb described their pairing as a “full-circle moment,” while Tolbert reflected on facing Pickens in their high school state championship game years ago.

The addition of Pickens to the receiving corps has raised questions about chemistry and target distribution. However, the group sees it as a chance to elevate the Cowboys’ offense.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, cautiously working his way back from a 2024 season-ending hamstring injury, took part in non-contact drills.

He told the media he’s close to full recovery but isn’t rushing into contact work just yet. Prescott also shared that he learned of the Pickens trade directly from owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

Schottenheimer, in his first offseason leading America’s Team, is on a mission to reset the culture in the building.

As the Cowboys progress through their voluntary OTAs, these early days are laying the foundation for what is hoped to be an improved 2025 season.

Stay tuned for more updates from The Star on KSAT 12 and KSAT Sports Now.