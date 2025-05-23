UTSA baseball keeps season alive with win against Florida Atlantic

CLEARWATER, Fla. – After a historic regular season, UTSA baseball was on the brink of elimination at this week’s American Athletic Conference Basketball Championship.

However, the Roadrunners tallied six runs against Florida Atlantic to beat the Owls 6-3 on Friday and sealed their spot in the tournament semifinal round, where they will have a rematch with Tulane.

The Roadrunners’ sixth run of the game marked yet another historic moment. UTSA has now scored an AAC record 499 runs.

This this run, UTSA breaks The American single season runs record with 499 runs this season👑#AmericanWay x @UTSABSB pic.twitter.com/Gjrjoibrl0 — The American (@American_Conf) May 23, 2025

Friday’s win was also the 250th career victory for head coach Pat Hallmark.

Due to UTSA’s loss to Tulane on Thursday, the Roadrunners must defeat Tulane twice to advance to the conference championship.

“We’re preparing to play them (in) the first game. We hope to play them twice,” Hallmark said. “That’s the plan, but we’re not going to worry about the second game. We’re preparing for that first game, and I don’t know who we’re pitching and all that good stuff, but we’re definitely going to be prepared for the first game. And I hope we play two.”

UTSA and Tulane will meet on the diamond Saturday morning. First pitch is set for 8 a.m.