French Open: No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka faces No. 2 Coco Gauff in the women's final
Associated Press
1 / 2
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates as she won the semifinal match of the French Tennis Open against France's Lois Boisson at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
PARIS – No.1 Aryna Sabalenka faces No. 2 Coco Gauff in the French Open final on Saturday with both women aiming to win the title for the first time.