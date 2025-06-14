Lexi Thompson shares Meijer LPGA Classic lead in bid for her first victory in 6 years

Lexi Thompson smiles on the 11th hole during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Erin Hills Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Erin, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt York)

BELMONT, Mich. – Lexi Thompson birdied two of the final three holes Saturday in the Meijer LPGA Classic for a share of the third-round lead with five others in a bid to win for the first time in just over six years.

Thompson shot a 4-under 68, rebounding with birdies on Nos. 16 and 18 after driving into the water and making a bogey on the par-5 14th.

Recommended Videos

“Not my best ball-striking day,” Thompson said.” But I scrambled very well and stayed positive, patient, and that’s what it’s kind of all about.”

At 11-under 205 at Blythefield County Club, she was tied with Nanna Koerstz Madsen (68), Madelene Sagstrom (67), Sofia Garcia (68), Hye-Jin Choi (69) and Carlota Ciganda (69). Thompson was back on top a year after losing a playoff to Lilia Vu on the tree-lined course.

“Everybody is going to come out swinging,” Thompson said. “Good weather tomorrow, so I know birdies will have to be made and I’ll have to go pin-seeking. I will hope for the best, go out there and embrace the opportunity, and really love on the fans.”

The 30-year-old from Florida won the last of her 11 LPGA Tour titles in early June 2019 at the ShopRite LPGA Classic. She's making her sixth start of the season in a part-time tour schedule, and also is set to play next week in the major KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Texas.

Koerstz Madsen bogeyed the final two holes to lose a two-stroke lead.

“The positive thing is now I feel what’s going on when I get a little nervous, so I can work on what I need to be focusing on tomorrow,” Koerstz Madsen. “Because I’m definitely going to be nervous tomorrow.”

Garcia had the lead at 13 under after 12 holes, then bogeyed the next three.

“I’m happy I was able to get it back together,” Garcia said. “Made a really good chip out on 16. Was able to have a good finish.”

Choi missed a 5-foot birdie putt on 18 in the final group.

Sagstrom, the T-Mobile Match Play winner in Las Vegas in April, had an eagle-birdie-eagle burst on Nos. 4-6.

“I always try to attack the course,” Sagstrom said." I think I do play quite aggressive. I think this course, it demands shots."

Karis Davidson was 9 under after a 71. Megan Khang (69) was another stroke back with Chanettee Wannasaen (69), Bronte Law (71) and Celine Boutier (72).

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf