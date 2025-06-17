Boca Juniors, Benfica draw 2-2 in Club World Cup match that includes 3 red cards, 22 fouls

Benfica's Renato Sanches, left, and Boca Juniors' Alan Velasco confront each other during the Club World Cup group C soccer match between Boca Juniors and Benfica in Miami Gardens, Fla., Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Boca Juniors scored twice in the first half and Benfica countered with a penalty kick in first-half extra time and a goal in the 84th minute as the teams drew 2-2 in a heated game the included three red cards in a Club World Cup Group C match Monday.

Boca Juniors played in a home-like environment with the Argentine club's supporters making up most of the 55,574 crowd at Hard Rock Stadium against one of Portugal's premier teams.

Recommended Videos

Heavily armed police were present at checkpoints to ensure order for a Boca supporters' group that is extremely fierce and passionate. But, most of the rough action was on the field, not in the stands, as the game included the three red cards — two for Boca — four yellow cards and 22 fouls, including 14 by Benfica.

Boca scored on a cross and a corner — both from the left side — in the first half. Miguel Merentiel scored in the 21st minute and Rodrigo Battaglia in the 27th.

Just before added time was announced in the first half, a penalty kick was awarded to Benfica by center referee Cesar Ramos after a VAR review on a foul by Carlos Palacios on Nicolás Otamendi. Angel Di María converted the kick to cut the deficit to a goal. Otamendi scored the tying goal on a header in the 84th minute.

Key moment

Otamendi's front post header helped Benfica salvage a point.

Takeaways

Boca Juniors, after underperforming last season in the Argentina first division and disappointing in the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores, used the support of their fans to fuel them and earn a point in group play. Their second match, against Bayern Munich in Miami on Friday, will prove to be a more challenging game.

Benfica, which was imprecise in its play and gave the ball away many times unprovoked, will take on the only semi-professional team in the Club World Cup, Auckland City, which was badly beaten by Bayern.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer