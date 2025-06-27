Jourdanton softball star Sydney Shiller transfers from Texas Tech to Ole Miss

SAN ANTONIO – After a successful freshman season with Texas Tech softball’s first team to reach the Women’s College World Series, Jourdanton native Sydney Shiller announced that she has decided to leave Lubbock.

Shiller posted the news to her social media that she’s officially transferring to the University of Mississippi.

She appeared in 23 games for Texas Tech as a pinch runner, going 3-for-3 on stolen bases and scoring eight runs for the Red Raiders.

