San Antonio native Kiana Williams gets WNBA comeback with Phoenix Mercury

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio native Kiana Williams, a Wagner High School alumna and 2021 NCAA Champion with Stanford, has signed a rest-of-season contract with the Phoenix Mercury, marking her return to the WNBA.

The announcement came Thursday, giving the sharpshooting guard a fresh opportunity in the professional ranks after appearing in 27 games across three WNBA seasons, most recently with the Seattle Storm in 2024.

Williams’ signing comes as rookie guard Lexi Held recovers from a partially collapsed lung and Megan McConnell was waived due to a knee injury.

Williams participated in the Mercury’s 2022 training camp but did not make the team’s roster. This time around, she comes in with more experience.

“I’m just more mature, more experienced — both due to playing overseas and with Seattle last year,” Williams said after practicing with her new teammates. “Being a pro, staying ready, and when my number is called just make sure I make an impact and make positive plays.”

Selected 18th overall by the Storm in the 2021 WNBA draft, Williams brings elite 3-point shooting—holding Stanford’s career record with 311 makes—and championship pedigree to a Mercury team battling injuries.

The 5-foot-8 guard is poised to bolster Phoenix’s backcourt as they host the New York Liberty on Friday, riding a five-game win streak with an 11-4 record.

During the offseason, Williams dipped her toes into broadcasting as an analyst for the San Antonio Spurs and Austin Spurs.

Williams visited the KSAT 12 studio for an in-person interview in late March.

The Kiana Williams Foundation is scheduled to host its second annual Back-to-School Giveaway from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 26 at Wagner High School.

The event will feature free backpacks and school supplies while supplies last.

