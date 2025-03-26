WNBA point guard Kiana Williams reminisces on basketball days in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Kiana Williams, Wagner High School and Stanford University alumni, recently returned to San Antonio after a stint with Hefei in the Women’s Chinese Basketball Association.

While back in her home city during the WNBA offseason, Williams has stayed very busy. The former 2021 WNBA draft pick returned to her youth basketball roots — spending time with the Wagner girls’ basketball team.

Williams has also begun her sports broadcasting career, temporarily transitioning from player to analyst. The San Antonio native has been a part of a handful of Spurs broadcasts as the pregame, halftime and postgame analyst.

Amidst her jam-packed schedule, the 2021 NCAA Final Four Champion stopped by the KSAT 12 studio to relive her favorite basketball moments, reminisce on former teammates, friends, and coaches and much more.

