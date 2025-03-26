Skip to main content
Clear icon
84º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

Antonian’s Rudy Bernal calls it a career after coaching basketball in his home city for over 40 years

Bernal has guided several of his teams to state championship game triumphs

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Tags: KSAT Sports Now, Basketball, High School Sports, Big Game Coverage, High School Basketball

SAN ANTONIO – Over the weekend, longtime San Antonio head coach Rudy Bernal announced his retirement after spending 31 years with the Lanier High School boys’ basketball team and almost a decade at Antonian High School.

Bernal has guided several of his teams to state championship game triumphs and has amassed countless wins as a head coach in his home city of San Antonio.

On Tuesday, Sports Director Larry Ramirez sat down with Bernal to learn about his decision to retire after a decorated career, how he wants to be remembered as a head coach and much more.

Click the video player above for the full interview with Bernal.

More sports coverage on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Larry Ramirez headshot

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

email

twitter

Mark Mendez headshot

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS