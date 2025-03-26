Antonian’s Rudy Bernal calls it a career after coaching basketball in his home city for over 40 years

SAN ANTONIO – Over the weekend, longtime San Antonio head coach Rudy Bernal announced his retirement after spending 31 years with the Lanier High School boys’ basketball team and almost a decade at Antonian High School.

Bernal has guided several of his teams to state championship game triumphs and has amassed countless wins as a head coach in his home city of San Antonio.

On Tuesday, Sports Director Larry Ramirez sat down with Bernal to learn about his decision to retire after a decorated career, how he wants to be remembered as a head coach and much more.

Click the video player above for the full interview with Bernal.

