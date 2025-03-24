Scholar Athlete of the Week: Addison DeHoyos, MacArthur High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Addison DeHoyos of MacArthur High School.

Addison is the team captain and a four-year varsity soccer team member. She was named Second-Team All-District and Academic All-District in 2023. She also plays club soccer for Classics Elite and was a varsity track and field squad member in her junior year. She’s a member of the National Honor Society and maintains a 3.7 grade-point-average. Addison is committed to playing collegiate soccer for the University of Texas at Tyler, where she will major in kinesiology and become a physical therapist.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I think the four years have been memorable, to say the least. My overall memories is just being able to draw connections from all the people who have graduated, that are still here — definitely just being able to build bonds that will last as long as possible.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“Prioritize your academics, and try to stay motivated, and work towards having good grades, and stay focused on what’s important.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I’m planning to attend the University of Texas at Tyler and play collegiate soccer there on a scholarship. I’m majoring in kinesiology and hope to become a physical therapist just to help other athletes going through any kind of injury.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“I want to thank coach Hector Cano. I wouldn’t be in this position without his connections and just the man he is and the coach he is. I wouldn’t be here without him so I want to thank him and any other coaches that have helped me my four years, just mentoring me, as well as my dad and my mom.”

