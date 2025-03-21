Women’s History Month: Lori Wilson’s rise up high school ranks lands her close to home

Between the city limits of Somerset and Lytle, Lori Wilson achieved two major milestones in her life.

First, graduating from Somerset High School, where she was a multi-sport student-athlete.

Years later, Wilson became one of the few female athletic directors in Class 3A in the state of Texas when she was named the Lytle ISD Athletic Director and head coach of the girls' basketball team.

Wilson has accumulated nearly 30 years of head coaching experience, and over a decade at Lytle High School.

It wasn’t just important for Wilson to be a successful coach; it was her mission to do so close to where she grew up.

Wilson has dedicated countless hours of her life to high school athletics and leaving a lasting impact on her student-athletes.

In honor of Women’s History Month, the KSAT 12 Sports team paid a visit to Wilson to hear her story and rise up the high school ranks.

For the full interview with Wilson as part of KSAT’s Women’s History Month Series, click the video player above.

