1-on-1 with Judson grad, Tampa Bay DB Rashad Wisdom ahead of second NFL season

SAN ANTONIO – This time of year in and around San Antonio, NFL players who hail from the Alamo City like to return to their old stomping grounds for offseason workouts.

That’s the case for Rashad Wisdom, who graduated from Judson High School and went on to have a decorated collegiate career with the UTSA football program.

Wisdom wrapped up his first season in the professional ranks with Todd Bowles and Tampa Bay on the Buccaneers’ practice squad.

The 23-year-old is set to return to Tampa Bay for summer OTAs, where he will compete for a place on the 53-man roster.

This time around, Wisdom is in a position to take another jump after having one year in Bowles’ defensive system under his belt.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing once Wisdom signed to the Buccs’ practice squad and began living out his NFL dreams.

During the 2024 OTAs, Wisdom spent his birthday grieving the loss of his father. Wisdom shared that in dealing with the grief, he dedicated even more of himself to football — making it a point to be the first one in the Tampa Bay practice facility each morning.

Wisdom hopes his work ethic — 20% physical, 80% mental, he calls it — will result in a permanent spot with the Buccaneers.

On Tuesday, the KSAT 12 Sports team caught up with the defensive back at Bay Bay McClinton’s All Sports Fitness in San Antonio. Wisdom talked about his offseason, goals for the upcoming season and staying connected to his San Antonio roots.