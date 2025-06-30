San Antonio native Joey Batrouni helps San Antonio FC secure shutout win

SAN ANTONIO – Joey Batrouni’s hometown debut Saturday night looked like a dream for any athlete playing their favorite sport professionally.

The LEE High School alum was San Antonio FC’s starting goalkeeper against Union Omaha in a USL Championship Jägermeister Cup match. He made three saves, helping SAFC to a 1-0 win.

The victory was also his first shutout, and doing it in his hometown made it even sweeter, the San Antonio FC academy alum said.

“It hits close to home, you know, being from here, growing up in the academy, you know, the coaches brought me up when I was a kid, and it’s truly special,” Batrouni said. “Being from the city as well, it’s something I’ve always dreamed of to play for the first team. Not only play for the first team but to get a win and get a clean sheet too on my first debut.”

Head coach Carlos Llamosa praised Batrouni’s performance but also noted areas for improvement.

“Yeah, he did great tonight, especially in crosses; he was good for us,” Llamosa said. “As I say, things to improve, especially with his feet the ball distribution, but at the end of the day, we have a goalie to stop shots out there, you know, not to play with the ball.

“But if he can improve that part, it’ll be better for him, but I think first call of the year for him, and I think he did tremendous.”

Batroutni and the team will be on the road Friday to face El Paso Locomotive FC.