Raducanu shows glimpses of best form in beating former Wimbledon champion Vondrousova

Emma Raducanu of Britain celebrates winning the second round women's singles match against Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 2, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON – Emma Raducanu played some of her most clinical tennis since her U.S. Open title run to sweep aside 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday and reach the third round.

In front of a raucous Centre Court crowd, Raducanu surprised even herself sometimes in outdueling the Czech player in a match between Grand Slam winners who were both unseeded.

“That was one of the best matches I’ve played in a long time,” said Raducanu, the 2021 champion at Flushing Meadows. “I turned one point around that I think is probably the best point I’ve ever played, so that was pretty crazy. I think the crowd were loving it.”

She may have to up her level even further in the next match, though. In a tournament where four of the five top women’s seeds have already been eliminated, the British home favorite will be up against the only one remaining — No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

“Yeah, I guess there’s no pressure at all on me the next round,” Raducanu said in an on-court interview, laughing.

There's always pressure on Raducanu playing at Wimbledon, especially after she became the first British woman since 1977 to capture a Grand Slam title when she won at Flushing Meadows as a qualifier four years ago.

She struggled with injuries and form after that, and her fourth-round showing at Wimbledon last year is her best result in a major since.

But her win against Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion and 2019 French Open runner-up, showed Raducanu might be back to her best.

"She was playing amazing tennis," Vondrousova said. “She was crushing me in the rallies, so there wasn’t much I could do.”

Raducanu seemed pretty impressed with her own performance as well.

“I think today I played really, really well,” she said. “I knew today I had to be aggressive because Marketa would beat me if I was going to push the ball around.”

