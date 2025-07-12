Jordan Clay, San Antonio’s top wide receiver prospect, commits to Baylor on 18th birthday

SAN ANTONIO – Jordan Clay, a top-10 wide receiver prospect in the Class of 2026 and San Antonio’s No. 1 talent, committed to Baylor University Friday on his 18th birthday.

The Madison High School standout, a varsity starter since his freshman year, chose the Bears over more than 30 offers, narrowing his final decision to Oklahoma, Colorado and Baylor before opting to stay in Texas.

Clay said Baylor’s personable coaching staff was the deciding factor.

“The coaching staff, coach Dave Aranda, coach Dallas Baker, a lot of schools say you don’t really talk to your head coach, but it wasn’t like that with Baylor,” Clay said. “I talk to Coach Aranda almost every other day — just going over life and making sure I’m good, same thing with Coach Baker.

“Just to be able to have a coach that takes time out of his day just shows me that Baylor is bigger than football.”

Clay’s mother, Ashley Doss, said she noticed his potential in middle school. Still, Clay’s talent became undeniable when he took on the challenge of playing varsity as a freshman, risking limited snaps compared to junior varsity.

After just one game, Clay earned a starting role and quickly became one of Madison’s all-time greats. He has one season left to cement his legacy.

“I would say from a player standpoint of things, just my hand size — I have really big hands on the ball,” Clay said of his greatest attributes. “When the ball hits my hands, it’s catching the ball is really easy for me. I say high point of the ball is, I think, the biggest part of my game. I go get the ball, and not a lot of receivers in the country have those attributes that I have. So I think that’s what definitely sets me apart from some recruits in the state of Texas.”

Never did Clay imagine the day of his commitment would fall on his 18th birthday.

“It was a big thing for me,” Clay said. “I didn’t really know if I was ever going to do it on my birthday, but it came down to the wire, and I got to done with negotiating and figure things out with the family and stuff, and just everything lined up perfect.”

“To be able to do it on my birthday, I say it’s a new step in the life, and it’s a big accomplishment for me.”

Clay was emotional when speaking about his mother’s influence.

“My mom’s my everything,” he said. “She’s my why. She’s why I wake up in the morning. She’s why I put the cleats on and go out on the football field and do what I do. Without her, I wouldn’t be in the position I am today, her making sacrifices, you know, and doing what she had to do to make sure I was always in the right place at the right time to achieve, achieve what I’m achieving today.

“Everything that I’ve done is always for her. I’m very thankful to have a mom like her.”

Looking ahead to his senior season at Madison, Clay aims to leave a lasting impact.

“I definitely want to leave on a playoff run, get into the playoffs, take it, take Madison to a place I know we haven’t been at, but it’s going to be nice to be able to play my last game with some of these guys because you know, I’m 18 and they call me ‘unc’ now,” he said.

“Being able to play with some of these younger guys and know that I’m gonna play my last high school game on the Madison field is just a big thing for me. It all just goes back to family. And I’m really big on family. So being able to play this last game with my guys, and you know, I ended on a bang.”

Clay’s commitment to Baylor reflects his values of family and culture, which he believes he found in Waco with the Bears.