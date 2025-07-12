Reds' Jake Fraley has a partially torn labrum that he will attempt to play through this season

(Jeff Dean, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Cincinnati Reds' Jake Fraley rounds third base and scores on a double hit by TJ Friedl during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Reds right fielder Jake Fraley was activated from the 10-day injured list on Saturday.

He had injured his right shoulder while trying to make a diving catch June 23 against the New York Yankees.

Recommended Videos

An MRI revealed a partially torn labrum that will eventually require surgery. Fraley received a cortisone shot and will try to play through it for the rest of the season.

The Reds were 7-4 in his absence.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, who hasn’t played since Noelvi Marte returned from the IL on July 4, was optioned to Triple-A Louisville.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb