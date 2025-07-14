UTSA’s Zach Royse drafted by Atlanta Braves in 7th round of MLB Draft

UTSA Baseball hits three home runs in 11-6 victory over Rice, clinches fifth series sweep of season

SAN ANTONIO – As the 2025 MLB Draft entered the seventh round, the Atlanta Braves had their eyes set on San Antonio for their next pitching prospect.

With the 217th pick in the draft, the Braves selected University of Texas at San Antonio pitcher Zach Royse.

In his 14 appearances this past season, the best year in UTSA baseball history, he had nine wins and five losses, a 5.17 ERA, with 83 strikeouts in 94 innings pitched.