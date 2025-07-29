Dallas Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones discusses Micah Parsons’ contract standstill in 1-on-1 interview with KSAT

OXNARD, Calif. – Dallas Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones sat down with KSAT 12 Sports at Cowboys training camp for his annual one-on-one interview.

Jones touched on several topics during the more than six-minute conversation, including the stalemate with star defender Micah Parsons over his contract extension.

“The facts are that when his contract runs out, he will get a new contract,” Jones said. “So, the question is, do you do it early or not? Sure. We’re looking at what that means to the future of the team now.”

Jones also discussed tight end Jake Ferguson’s four-year, $52 million contract extension.

“He was an integral part of our plans for the future. And so, it was real important that we got this done. Appreciate him as a player,” Jones told KSAT.

Jones also praised starting left tackle Terence Steele, a Steele High School graduate.

“He has been and he is going to be a better part of us winning a championship,” Jones said.

