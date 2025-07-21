State of the Union: Joneses, Schottenheimer face barrage of Micah Parsons questions

Jerry Jones, right, Dallas Cowboys owner, president, and general manager speaks to reporters as Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, left, and Stephen Jones, Dallas Cowboys co-owner, executive vice president, CEO, and director of player personnel listen during a news conference to open training camp Monday, July 21, 2025, in Oxnard, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

OXNARD, Calif. – Imagine if your workplace publicly disclosed everyone’s salaries. You’d likely see heightened pressure on top earners to justify their pay.

That’s the situation unfolding in Oxnard, California, at the Dallas Cowboys’ training camp.

The Cowboys’ ultra-talented, sure-fire edge rusher Micah Parsons is set to play in 2025 under a fifth-year option on his rookie contract, with $24 million guaranteed.

Meanwhile, the four-time All-Pro linebacker is pushing for a contract extension that would likely make him the NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback.

During Monday’s State of the Union press conference, featuring Owner and General Manager Jerry Jones, Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones and first-time Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer, Parsons dominated the discussion.

The Joneses and Schottenheimer expressed confidence in finalizing a deal with Parsons but emphasized their expectation for him to lead both on and off the field during training camp and beyond.

“If you’re in that price range, when you’re up there in that top 10% of the league and that top quartile of your team, leadership is really big,” Jerry Jones said. “And leadership exhibits itself when you’re negotiating as well.”

Schottenheimer said there’s “a lot of ways to get this thing done.”

“We’re excited that (Parsons) is here. ... Like we’ve said, we’re committed to having him take that next step — not just as a player, but as a leader,” Schottenheimer said.

Parsons recently stated that the Cowboys have overcomplicated negotiations, adding that if it were his choice, his extension would have been secured last season — well before T.J. Watt’s record-setting $41-million-per-year deal.

The Dallas front office, however, pushed back on this narrative.

Jerry Jones sidestepped questions about Parsons’ comments, describing the 26-year-old as very business savvy.

Parsons’ contract talks have sparked broader NFL discussions, including why the Cowboys haven’t locked him in as market prices for top players continue to climb.

“Have you ever heard of any clubs committing to players and then they didn’t pan out after you committed to them?” Jerry Jones said. “We have.”

Patience may be a virtue, but the Cowboys have previously extended players like cornerback Trevon Diggs and offensive lineman Terence Steele well before their contracts expired.

“Frankly, should we have waited on Diggs and Steele?” said Jerry Jones.

The open-ended remark could have alluded to the injury challenges both players have faced, though he didn’t elaborate.

Stephen Jones redirected the conversation, noting that when players delay re-signing to boost their market value, it can complicate negotiations.

The Joneses’ comments stirred controversy online, prompting J.J. Watt to respond to Jerry Jones’ implication that signing Parsons doesn’t guarantee his availability due to potential injuries.

“Anytime you can publicly take a dig at your star quarterback and your star pass rusher simultaneously, right before the season begins, you just got to take it,” Watt said on X. “Nothing makes guys want to fight for you more than hearing how upset you are that they got hurt while fighting for you.”

Parsons retweeted Watt’s quote tweet.

While Parsons’ contract remains a focal point, the linebacker isn’t holding out. His participation in camp will likely be limited until a deal is finalized.

Schottenheimer noted that this situation provides an opportunity to evaluate other players as the Cowboys work to trim their roster to 53 players in the coming weeks.

The first-time head coach welcomed Parsons’ presence but acknowledged that the ideal scenario would be the superstar’s full engagement in camp.

