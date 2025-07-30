UTSA football players McCown, Henry Jr. pick up preseason recognitions

UTSA quarterback Owen McCown (2) looking to the sidelines during the Roadrunners away game against Texas State on September 7, 2024. (Photographer: Nick Mantas)

SAN ANTONIO – With the 2025 football season just 32 days away, two Roadrunners have already made watch lists for a preseason award and an all-star game.

UTSA quarterback Owen McCown was named to the Maxwell Award watch list, an annual award given to the outstanding player in college football.

Recommended Videos

McCown is one of 80 Football Bowl Subdivision players named to the watch list.

𝐌𝐚𝐱𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭



UTSA quarterback Owen McCown has earned a spot on the preseason watch list for the award that goes to the outstanding player in college football!



📰 https://t.co/npzlMQ84Qu#210TriangleOfToughness#LetsGo210 | #BirdsUp 🤙 pic.twitter.com/9mNs4LJRYU — UTSA Football 🏈 (@UTSAFTBL) July 28, 2025

Roadrunners running back Robert Henry Jr. was named to the Shrine Bowl 1,000, a list of eligible players for the East-West Shrine Bowl at the end of this upcoming college football season.

The Roadrunners open the 2025 season on the road against Texas A&M on August 30th.

Your KSAT Sports Team will have continued coverage of UTSA all season long.