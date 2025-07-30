UTSA football players McCown, Henry Jr. pick up preseason recognitions

SAN ANTONIO – With the 2025 football season just 32 days away, two Roadrunners have already made watch lists for a preseason award and an all-star game.
UTSA quarterback Owen McCown was named to the Maxwell Award watch list, an annual award given to the outstanding player in college football.
McCown is one of 80 Football Bowl Subdivision players named to the watch list.
Roadrunners running back Robert Henry Jr. was named to the Shrine Bowl 1,000, a list of eligible players for the East-West Shrine Bowl at the end of this upcoming college football season.
The Roadrunners open the 2025 season on the road against Texas A&M on August 30th.
