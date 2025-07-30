Skip to main content
UTSA football players McCown, Henry Jr. pick up preseason recognitions

UTSA quarterback Owen McCown made the Maxwell Award watch list and Robert Henry Jr. was chosen for the Shrine Bowl 1000

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

UTSA quarterback Owen McCown (2) looking to the sidelines during the Roadrunners away game against Texas State on September 7, 2024. (Photographer: Nick Mantas) (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – With the 2025 football season just 32 days away, two Roadrunners have already made watch lists for a preseason award and an all-star game.

UTSA quarterback Owen McCown was named to the Maxwell Award watch list, an annual award given to the outstanding player in college football.

McCown is one of 80 Football Bowl Subdivision players named to the watch list.

Roadrunners running back Robert Henry Jr. was named to the Shrine Bowl 1,000, a list of eligible players for the East-West Shrine Bowl at the end of this upcoming college football season.

The Roadrunners open the 2025 season on the road against Texas A&M on August 30th.

