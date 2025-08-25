Djokovic jokes that he's challenging Serena Williams to come back to tennis

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, celebrates after defeating Learner Tien, of the United States, during the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK – Novak Djokovic thinks he came up with a way to get Serena Williams back on the tennis tour: Dare her to do it.

A night after Williams stunned the tennis world by showing up to help induct rival Maria Sharapova into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Djokovic said he thought that was “a beautiful moment.”

“It was surprising, but a very nice gesture from Serena to be there for Maria,” Djokovic said Sunday night after winning his first-round match at the U.S. Open. “They had some really intense rivalries and incredible matches over the years.”

Then he turned his thoughts to Williams, she of the 23 Grand Slam singles titles, one fewer than Djokovic’s total.

Williams left tennis after playing at the 2022 U.S. Open, saying at the time she preferred to think of herself as “evolving” away from the sport rather than retiring.

“Of course, seeing Serena in any shape or form around tennis is great. You know, we miss her,” Djokovic said, then added with a wry smile: “She still hasn’t officially retired.”

And then he added: “So I invite her. I challenge her. Because she’s such a great competitor, when somebody challenges her, she never refuses. So I challenge Serena: Come back on the tour next year.”

Williams turns 44 next month. Her older sister, Venus, who is 45, will be playing in a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in two years at the U.S. Open on Monday night, after returning to the tour in July.

