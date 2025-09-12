Mackenzie Hughes leads in Napa as Ryder Cup teams gets mixed results

Ben Griffin waves to spectaots on the second green during the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

NAPA, Calif. – Mackenzie Hughes of Canada quietly went about his work with a 9-under 63 on Thursday to lead the Procore Championship. The big crowds followed Scottie Scheffler and the U.S. Ryder Cup team and saw mixed results.

For the longest time, Ryder Cup rookie Ben Griffin wasn't even the low Griffin at Silverado until five birdies on the back nine gave him a 64, one shot behind with Matt McCarty. Russell Henley was at 65 with Lanto Griffin.

Scheffler, who hasn't finished lower than eighth place since March, lost one streak on a breezy afternoon in wine country when he was wild off the tee at the par-5 18th and had to settle for par and a 70. That ended 21 consecutive rounds in the 60s.

Ten Ryder Cup players are here for the competition and to try to stay sharp ahead of Bethpage Black in two weeks, and that wasn't lost on them regardless of the scores.

Russell Henley shot 65 and U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun had a 67. No one else broke 70, though all of them were at par or better. It's not unusual to see prominent players in the same group for television. The difference here is that they're all spending time together — same wave of tee times, same mansion to hang out in their spare time.

“I think it was a little different today just knowing that all of us were kind of paired in the same little area of tee times, and we obviously did spend a lot of time with each other this week so it definitely feels slightly different than it would have if this tournament was in March,” he said. “You know, the Ryder Cup is right around the corner.”

Just don't get the idea this is a social week. Scheffler showed as much when he was visibly frustrated at a shot that defied gravity and stayed in thick rough over a bunker on the par-5 12th. He turned and slammed his club into the ground. The stance was so awkward that when he finally figured out how to play it, he had to jump down into the bunker after he hit it.

Scheffler made par. He made par on all the the par 5s, contributing to his first score that began with a “7” since his 72 in the third round of the Travelers Championship in June.

“This is his first go ‘round here. It’s very goofy,” Spaun said. “I don't think I liked this place the first couple times I came here, but you kind of learn how to play it, you learn where to miss. The greens, especially in the afternoon, are not great. It's just poa annua and they're sloped and they're pretty fast. He just barely missed a few putts. That would have kept his streak going. He'll be fine.”

Hughes is playing for other reasons. He missed out on the top 50 in the FedEx Cup, which would have put him in all the $20 million signature events next year. But anyone finishing in the top 60 are the Fall Series gets into Pebble Beach and Riviera.

The Canadian was had nine birdies in 13 holes and allowed his mind to think briefly about a 59, but only because he thought par was a 71. Either way, a pair of bogeys ended that, though he was happy enough with a 63.

“The goal is to get into that top 60 and set up my beginning to the year,” said Hughes, who is at No. 65. “I also won’t play five, six events to try to chase that. I've love to just play a few and get some good rest and be home a bunch this fall. That's the plan right now. But we'll see what happens.”

Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley was at Silverado, but only as a spectator.

“This is awesome to see,” Bradley said as he stood behind the 13th green watching Scheffler, Henley and Spaun walk side-by-side up the fairway.

Sam Burns had a 71, while the other Ryder Cup players — Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, Harris English and Collin Morikawa — were all at 72.

Those at 72 were just outside the cut going into Friday. Young is the only Ryder Cup player who has played a tournament with a 36-hole cut in the last five week.

Bryson DeChambeau was not in the field because he's a LIV Golf player ineligible for PGA Tour events, while Xander Schauffele is home in Florida with a newborn son.

