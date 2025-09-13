Manning runs for 2 touchdowns but struggles again in passing game as No. 7 Texas beats UTEP 27-10

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs from UTEP linebacker Donte Thompson (12) and defensive lineman Ashaad Hall (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas – Arch Manning had two first-half touchdown runs while struggling through another poor passing game in No. 7 Texas' 27-10 victory over UTEP on Saturday.

One of the preseason favorites for the Heisman Trophy, Manning ran 2 yards for an early touchdown and had a 5-yard scoring run in the final seconds of the half for a 14-3 lead. But he also had 10 straight incompletions, threw an interception in the end zone and was briefly booed by the home crowd in the first half.

“I've got to play better,” Manning said. “I'm just frustrated. I know I'm better than this. It's going to be hard to sleep tonight.”

Manning has struggled to live up to his preseason hype after Texas (2-1) debuted at No. 1 before losing its season opener at Ohio State. He was 9 of 22 for 97 yards through three quarters with sidearm throws and overthrown receivers before tossing a short touchdown pass to Ryan Wingo early in the fourth.

“I felt like he pressed some. He knew he missed some throws,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. “I feel like we’ve done enough with him to have a pretty good understanding of who he is as a player and what he’s capable of. I know there’s a lot of football in him that’s high level football.”

Manning said he agonized over some of the incompletions on throws he said he normally makes.

“All my life I've been an accurate passer,” Manning said. “I've just got to get back to it.”

Defensively, Texas smothered the Miners (1-2), holding UTEP to 259 total yards. The Longhorns have surrendered just four touchdowns this season.

Texas safety Michael Taaffe said the team heard the boos in the first half, but said the Longhorns need to give the fans a reason to cheer.

“The fans are the ones who make it go,” Taaffe said.

The Takeaway

UTEP: The Miners got another strong defensive effort that pressured Manning several times and made him look confused much of the game.

Texas: Running back depth is being severely tested. Starting tailback Quintrevion Wisner missed his second game with a leg injury, and Saturday starter C.J. Baxter left after a hamstring injury on the first play Saturday.

With Baxter sidelined, James Simon and Jerrick Gibson combined to rush for 131 yards for Texas.

Quarterback matchup

UTEP quarterback Malachai Nelson was rated higher than Manning coming out of high school by some recruiting analysts. He started at USC before transferring to Boise State and then UTEP. Nelson was 24 of 36 passing for 209 yards with two interceptions.

“Got to protect the football. I didn't do that. Defense played lights out and we've got to help them,” Nelson said.

Up next

UTEP: Hosts Louisiana-Monroe next Saturday.

Texas: Hosts Sam Houston State next Saturday.

