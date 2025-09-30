Bruce Bochy out as Rangers manager after 3-year stint and the team's only World Series title

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy speaks with reporters before the start of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

ARLINGTON, Texas – Bruce Bochy will not return as manager of the Texas Rangers after a three-year stint that began with the franchise’s first World Series championship in 2023 before missing the playoffs in both seasons since then.

The Rangers announced Monday night that he team and Bochy mutually agreed to end his managerial tenure. Bochy has been offered a front office role to remain with Texas in an advisory capacity.

The move came a day after the Ranger finished 81-81. That was the first .500 finish ever for the franchise that began as the Washington Senators in 1961 before moving to Texas in 1972, and a first for Bochy in 28 seasons overall managing San Diego, San Francisco and Texas.

Bochy was at the end of the three-year contract he got when Chris Young, one of his former pitchers, hired him after the Rangers’ sixth consecutive losing season. Bochy went 249-237 in Texas.

After turning 70 this season as baseball’s winningest active manager, Bochy’s 2,252 wins rank sixth among all managers — all five ahead of him are in the Hall of Fame. No managers since Casey Stengel won his seventh with the New York Yankees in 1958 have more World Series titles than Bochy’s four, including three in San Francisco.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB