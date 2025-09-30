Dolphins' Tyreek Hill suffers left leg injury, carted off field against Jets

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) dives forward over a tackle attempt by New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury to his left leg on Monday night.

The injury happened on a play where Hill made a catch and got tackled near the New York Jets' sideline with 13:21 left in the third quarter. Players from both teams took a knee while Hill was tended to, and the cart was immediately brought out to help carry him off the field.

An air cast appeared to be applied quickly and players from both teams were around the cart before it was driven away.

Hill is a five-time All-NFL selection. He clapped and waved at the fans as he was driven off, receiving an ovation after the stadium had been hushed for several minutes following the play.

