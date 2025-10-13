Scholar Athlete of the Week: Houston Kuykendall, Southwest Legacy High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Houston Kuykendall of Southwest Legacy High School.

Houston is a four-year member of the varsity tennis team. Houston was part of the bi-district champions teams the last three years.

He was named First-Team All-District three years in a row and Academic All-District since he was a freshman.

He’s a member of the Legacy’s Student Leaders organization and did a summer internship with Habitat for Humanity.

He maintains a 4.015 GPA and is ranked fifth in his class. Houston plans to attend the University of Texas in Austin and major in Pre-Med.