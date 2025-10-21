Skip to main content
PSG, Barcelona, Man City and Arsenal all in action in the Champions League

Associated Press

PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in action during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Strasbourg, in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain plays Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The French giant has made a 100% start to the competition this season and has Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé available again after injury.

“I think that a lot of our young players have grown in confidence and have shown that they’ve got quality,” PSG coach Luis Enrique said.

Also in action on Tuesday is a resurgent Manchester City — powered by the red-hot form of Erling Haaland.

The Norway striker has scored 23 goals in 13 appearances for club and country this season — including three in two games in the Champions League.

“Erling lives for it … Erling is our key man right now,” Pep Guardiola said of City's goal machine.

The 2023 champion City plays Villarreal.

Barcelona travels to Olympiakos in one of the early kickoffs and Premier League leader Arsenal hosts Atletico Madrid.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

