Justin Fields to start at QB for Jets with Tyrod Taylor ruled out against Bengals, AP source says New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) tries to avoid a tackle by Carolina Panthers linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) carries the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Justin Fields will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
After a week during which coach
Aaron Glenn declined to announce his starter publicly, the situation apparently became moot when Tyrod Taylor was ruled out Saturday with a knee injury, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because the Jets didn't make an announcement.
The New York Post first reported that Fields would start and the injured Taylor wouldn't travel with the team to Cincinnati.
Undrafted rookie Brady Cook will serve as the struggling Fields' backup for the winless Jets (0-7).
It wasn't immediately known if Taylor would have started if he were healthy, but the veteran quarterback was listed Friday as questionable to play after he was limited all week with a knee ailment. Taylor said he took a helmet to the knee in the second half of the Jets' loss to Carolina last Sunday.
