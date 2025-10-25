Ravens rule out Lamar Jackson (hamstring) for Sunday; 2-time MVP will miss a 3rd straight game Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks on from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Lamar Jackson will miss a third consecutive game with a hamstring injury when the Baltimore Ravens host the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
The Ravens ruled Jackson out Saturday, while also saying he was not in fact a full participant in practice the previous day. Jackson was initially listed as a full participant Friday — and questionable for Sunday's game. But now the team has downgraded him to out — and
said he was actually limited Friday.
Baltimore (1-5) has little margin for error after a poor start to the season. The Ravens lost to Houston and the Los Angeles Rams without Jackson, and even an open date last weekend wasn't enough for them to get the two-time MVP back.
Tyler Huntley is expected to start Sunday in Jackson's place after Cooper Rush was the starter against the Texans and Rams.
Shortly after Jackson was ruled out, BetMGM Sportsbook had Baltimore as a 1 1/2-point favorite over the Bears. The Ravens were favored by about a touchdown earlier in the week.
