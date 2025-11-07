Isak back in training as Slot likens City-Liverpool match to 'clasico' in Spain

Liverpool's Alexander Isak, right, makes an attempt to score past Manchester United's goalkeeper Senne Lammens during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson)

LIVERPOOL – Liverpool striker Alexander Isak will return to training with the senior squad on Friday after three weeks out, ahead of a blockbuster Premier League meeting with Manchester City.

Isak, who joined Liverpool for a reported $170 million as the British record signing in the summer transfer window, has missed Liverpool's last four games because of a groin problem.

That continued Isak's slow start to life at Anfield, having trained away from the main Newcastle squad in preseason while agitating for the move to Liverpool. He has scored just one goal in eight games in all competitions for his new club.

“I know that I said three weeks ago that his preseason has ended,” Liverpool manager Arne Slot said, “so now it's time to see where he is.”

Slot said Isak's latest injury issue has set back the striker's attempt to regain full sharpness after a disrupted preseason.

“Again, I have to say give him some time,” Slot said.

Liverpool started the season with seven straight wins, then lost six games out of the next seven in an unexpected downturn in form, only to pick up victories against Aston Villa in the Premier League and Real Madrid in the Champions League over the last week.

In the circumstances, beating City away on Sunday to complete a hat trick of wins in a nine-day span would be some achievement for Liverpool, which has dropped seven points behind leader Arsenal in the title race.

Slot classed it as one of the biggest games in world soccer, comparable to the ‘clasico’ between Real Madrid and Barcelona in Spain.

“Very interesting game to look forward to — when I wasn't working here and I was working in Holland, I did know when City-Liverpool or Liverpool-City was, I can tell you I was 100% sure I was in front of my television when this game was on," the Dutchman said. "Similar to the ‘clasico,' these are the few games everyone is looking forward to.

“What I like about (City manager) Pep Guardiola's teams," Slot added, "is that 10 out of 10 times you get what you are hoping for — a great game of football, no time wasting or those kinds of things that I start to dislike more and more about football.”

