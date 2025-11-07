Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox to make season debut Saturday against Pelicans

San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Austin, Texas, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs point guard De’Aaron Fox will make his season debut Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Fox has not played since March 12, when he opted to undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn tendon in his left pinky finger. Fox then suffered a right hamstring injury during the offseason as he prepared for his first full season with the Spurs.

Recommended Videos

Fox said he suffered the hamstring injury in his third game playing five-on-five after being cleared from surgery.

“When it happened, I’m like, I had never had a hamstring injury. So, I didn’t know what I was supposed to feel like,” Fox said.

Fox played in 17 games with the Spurs last season after San Antonio acquired the All-Star guard from Sacramento as part of a three-team trade on Feb. 5.

Fox averaged 19.7 points in those 17 games but was only able to play five games alongside Victor Wembanyama before the Spurs center had his season end due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba