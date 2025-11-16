McCown, Henderson lead UTSA to 28-7 win over Charlotte

(Wade Payne, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved)

UTSA quarterback Owen McCown looks to throw to a receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Owen McCown threw two touchdown passes and ran for another, Will Henderson III rushed for a career-high 185 yards and a score and UTSA beat Charlotte 28-7 on Saturday.

McCown threw a a 45-yard TD to Devin McCuin for the first half’s only points. Henderson ran for a 59-yard score late in the third quarter for a 14-0 lead for the Roadrunners (5-5, 3-3 American Conference).

Recommended Videos

McCown added a 7-yard TD pass to David Amador II with 10 minutes left. Derrick Eley returned the ensuing kickoff for an 88-yard touchdown for Charlotte’s only points. The Roadrunners’ final points came on their next drive, finished off on McCown’s 2-yard run.

McCown was 24-of-37 for 306 yards and was intercepted once. Henderson’s 185 yards came on 19 carries. McCuin made seven catches for 100 yards.

UTSA outgained Charlotte 521-197. The 49ers (1-9, 0-7), have lost seven straight games.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football