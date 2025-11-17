Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase suspended 1 game by NFL for spitting on Steelers' Jalen Ramsey

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was suspended without pay for one game on Monday for spitting on Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Chase spat on Ramsey during a confrontation in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Ramsey grabbed Chase by the face mask and punched him, which resulted in Ramsey’s ejection.

In announcing the suspension, the NFL said Chase was disciplined under a rule that applies to “any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.”

Chase denied having spat after the Bengals' 34-12 loss, but a Cincinnati television station had video of the incident. Chase did not speak to reporters in the Bengals' locker room on Monday.

When asked if officials saw Chase spit on Ramsey, referee Bill Vinovich told a pool reporter after the game that “we did not see anything that rose to that level at all.”

Chase will miss the Bengals' home game against New England this weekend. He has a right to appeal the suspension.

Cincinnati is 3-7 and has lost three straight.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said before the league announced the suspension that he had talked to Chase about the incident.

“It’s like we are trying to make something out of this situation. It’s the only thing that’s kind of upset me as I’m sitting in here,” Taylor said. “For a guy that has done everything we can to build our organization around, he’s been awesome. Not perfect. I’m not perfect. Trust me, I made plenty of mistakes yesterday (that) people don’t see on camera. Unfortunately his was. He’s going to have to own up for that. That will be part of his journey.”

It's the second time this season that the league has disciplined a player for spitting. Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was initially suspended one game for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the first quarter of the Sept. 4 season opener. Carter eventually forfeited his Week 1 game check worth $57,222 and avoided missing any more games because the ejection happened early in the game and the league applied that as time served.

According to the NFL Players Association database, Chase will be docked at least $448,333,33 in base salary as a result of the suspension.

