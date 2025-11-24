Skip to main content
Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield exits with left shoulder injury, replaced by Teddy Bridgewater vs. Rams

Dan Greenspan

Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield sustained a left shoulder injury against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night and did not play in the second half.

Mayfield went into the medical tent after throwing a 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tez Johnson in the second quarter, holding his non-throwing shoulder. Mayfield returned but appeared to aggravate the injury on a Hail Mary attempt that was intercepted by Emmanuel Forbes Jr. to end the half, clutching his shoulder in obvious discomfort.

Backup Teddy Bridgewater came into the game on the first possession of the second half for the Buccaneers.

The team said late in the third quarter Mayfield had been ruled out. He completed 9 of 19 passes for 41 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, was sacked twice, and ran four times for 19 yards in the first half.

The Rams led 31-7 at halftime.

