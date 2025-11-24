Skip to main content
Sports

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Madison Harden, Floresville High School

KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

FLORESVILLE, Texas – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Madison Harden of Floresville High School.

Madison is the captain and a four-year member of the varsity volleyball team, where she was named District 27-4A Setter of the Year the last three years.

She was named Academic All-District all four years of high school.

Madison’s also a three-year member of the varsity track team in the high jump.

She’s the president of the National Honor Society and is a four-year member of the Superintendent Super Council.

Madison performs community service through the Floresville Food Pantry, Children’s Alliance of South Texas, and created “Maddie’s Winter Coat Drive” providing coats for kids in need.

She maintains a 4.0 grade point average and is ranked in the top six percent of her class

Madison will play collegiate volleyball at Faulkner University and hopes to become an occupational therapist.

